Flooding possible as rainy Wednesday brings cooler temps

A rainy Wednesday will give way to a cooler Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Locally heavy rain is expected Wednesday afternoon with the possibility isolated flooding.

That chance of showers will come mainly after 5 p.m., the weather service said. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 85 with a light northwesterly breeze.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the evening. A 60% chance rain is expected before 9 p.m., then showers are likely with a possible thunderstorm between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

It will be mostly sunny Thursday with a high near 84 and a northwest wind blowing between 3 and 6 mph.

Thursday night it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 63 and north wind blowing between 6 and 8 mph.

More:ATV pursuit on Route 30 leads to one rider's arrest

More:After arrest as a fugitive, York City man arraigned in homicide case

More:When does your kid go back to school? Here are York County's start dates.

Here is the outlook for the rest of the week from the National Weather Service:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.