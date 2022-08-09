Heat advisory issued due to dangerous heat and humidity

York County is under a heat advisory Tuesday until 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Heat combined with humidity will make air temperatures feel between 100 and 104 degrees, which increases the risk of heat-related illness.

Those that have to be out in the heat should take precautions. Excessive heat can be life-threatening among the most vulnerable: the elderly, children and those with pre-existing health issues.

Authorities advise the public to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and stay in an air-conditioned room when possible. People should also check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. Young children should never be left unattended in vehicles, the NWS advised.

The public should limit strenuous exercise or activity to early morning or in the evening when temperatures are cooler. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

Outside of the heat advisory, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. A tenth of an inch of rain is expected.

Tuesday night, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. with a low of 71 degrees. New rain amounts are predicted to be between a tenth and a quarter inch.

Here’s what the National Weather Service says in store for York County this week:

Wednesday: A chance of showers before 11 a.m,. then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 85. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Low around 68. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 56.

