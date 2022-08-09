Coroner IDs 22-year-old man killed in York County wreck

The York County Coroner's Office identified the 22-year-old man who died following a single-car crash Sunday in East Manchester Township.

Kyle Denny, of Manchester, was driving along Gut Road when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the road and struck a trees, according to York County Regional Police.

Denny, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office was dispatched to the scene at 4:52 a.m. and deputy coroner Karen Frank certified the death.

According to the coroner's office, Denny died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma sustained in the crash.

Two passengers in the car with Denny were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The condition of the passengers was not known Tuesday morning.

