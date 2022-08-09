Cooler weather ahead for the weekend in York County

After a stretch of muggy weather which led to heat advisories Monday and Tuesday, relief is in sight for York County.

National Weather Service forecasters say the cool down is expected to begin Wednesday as a storm front sweeps across the region, bringing with it a total rainfall accumulation of less than an inch. The storms could also bring a chance of thunderstorms with wind gusts up to 5 mph throughout the day.

From there, the forecast calls for more moderate weather — with a stretch of sunny days with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Here's what's in store for the rest of the week:

Wednesday: A chance of showers before noon is predicted followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are also predicted after 3 p.m. There will be a high near 85 with a light northwest wind. There is an 80% chance of rain with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch expected.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are predicted before 9 p.m. followed a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. A low of around 69 is predicted with a light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph. There's an 80% chance of rain with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch predicted.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms is predicted before 9 a.m. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85 and northwest wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

