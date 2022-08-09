After arrest as a fugitive, York City man arraigned in homicide case

A York City man accused of shooting and killing a man last year appeared in court this week.

Christian Galarza-Rodriguez, 37, was arraigned Monday into the York County Court of Common Pleas, charged with first-degree murder along with counts of illegal possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Investigators allege he shot Selvin McEwan Jr., 30, in the 200 block of East Poplar Street in York City on the evening of Oct. 3, 2021. McEwan died from his injury about four hours after he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

More:Mother charged in infant's hypothermia death heads to trial court

More:York City police investigating suspicious deaths

More:Love Taco Bell? Another one will be coming to York County

Galarza-Rodriguez was arrested about seven months later, on May 16, when members of the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force found him in the 300 block of East Cottage Place.

His next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12, court records show.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Prior to this case, Galarza-Rodriguez was charged in a domestic violence case. Police alleged he struck his 11-year-old daughter in July 2019 to get her to tell him where his wife and another child were.

He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats and did about two years of probation.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.