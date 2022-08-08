York Arts Week: Exhibitions, workshops aplenty for artists in York County

Attention all creatives — York Arts Week will be happening later this August.

In lieu of Yorkfest this year, the summertime event celebrating all things art in York County, will return from Aug. 20 through Aug. 27.

Events will include art exhibitions, block parties and studio workshops.

The following is a calendar of events for York Arts Week:

Saturday, Aug. 20

Bonham House Guided Tour: With tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., visit the historic Bonham House, located at 152 E. Market St.

With tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., visit the historic Bonham House, located at 152 E. Market St. Lindsey Lively: Detectable Change: This gallery show is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Marketview Arts, located at 37 W. Philadelphia St. Lively is a Colorado-based artist who focused her thesis around gender roles, stereotypes and roles within the nuclear family.

This gallery show is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Marketview Arts, located at 37 W. Philadelphia St. Lively is a Colorado-based artist who focused her thesis around gender roles, stereotypes and roles within the nuclear family. DreamWrights Summer Block Party: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at DreamWrights, located at 100 Carlisle Ave.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at DreamWrights, located at 100 Carlisle Ave. Pardon My French: Sukey Starkey: Retired teacher Sukey Starkey will be available for visits at Pardon My French, 33 N. Beaver St. Starkey primarily uses mosaics to create freeform abstract works and geometric designs.

Sunday, Aug. 21

OMG Open Studio Sale: From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., OMG Studios will be open to customers looking to add new pieces of art to their collection. The studio is located at 57 E. King St.

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., OMG Studios will be open to customers looking to add new pieces of art to their collection. The studio is located at 57 E. King St. Royal Square Gallery Crawl: From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., the following studios will have Open houses: Venture, HIVE artspace, King’s Courtyard Artist Collective, The Dark Parlour, The Parliment Arts Organization, OMG Studios, Artemis Vintage and PCAD-York.

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., the following studios will have Open houses: Venture, HIVE artspace, King’s Courtyard Artist Collective, The Dark Parlour, The Parliment Arts Organization, OMG Studios, Artemis Vintage and PCAD-York. Pardon My French: A.S.K. Art Wire Jewelry : From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., featured Artist A.S.K. Art Wire Jewelry will be at Pardon My French, 33 N. Beaver St.

: From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., featured Artist A.S.K. Art Wire Jewelry will be at Pardon My French, 33 N. Beaver St. Sip and Paint: From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Cantina York, located at 105 S. Duke St., instructor Artistry de Luz will be demonstrating a painting activity for others to follow.

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Art-making activity: Local artist Rosa Luz Catterall will lead an art activity from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Shop at Marketview Arts, located at 37 W. Philadelphia St. All ages are welcome.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Danko Studio Workshop: Peter Danko, an eco-friendly furniture artist, will have a workshop from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Peter Danko Designs, located at 1221 Elm St. Danko has pieces featured in the Museum of Modern Art, Boston Museum of Art and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Peter Danko, an eco-friendly furniture artist, will have a workshop from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Peter Danko Designs, located at 1221 Elm St. Danko has pieces featured in the Museum of Modern Art, Boston Museum of Art and the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Parker Hooker and Robin Robinson: Stop by from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1202 Elm St. to learn how these artists transformed their outdoor space with "whimsical sculptures" created by the couple.

Stop by from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1202 Elm St. to learn how these artists transformed their outdoor space with "whimsical sculptures" created by the couple. An evening of short films: Community-made short films will be presented from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Marketview Arts, located at 37 W. Philadelphia St. Washington Winnona Images and C+P Media are currently seeking film submissions in any genre. Films should be 5 to 10 minutes in length. Submissions should be sent to cisco.soto@outlook.com by Aug. 19.

Community-made short films will be presented from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Marketview Arts, located at 37 W. Philadelphia St. Washington Winnona Images and C+P Media are currently seeking film submissions in any genre. Films should be 5 to 10 minutes in length. Submissions should be sent to cisco.soto@outlook.com by Aug. 19. Art Uncorked: Paint your own wine glass: Instructor Artistry de Luz will be hosting a painting night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Handsome Cab, 106 N. George St.

Thursday, Aug. 25

York Youth Symphony Orchestra Petting Zoo: A musical instrument "petting zoo" is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Curious Little Playhouse, 41 W. Market St. Kids who attend can gain hands-on experience with new musical instruments.

A musical instrument "petting zoo" is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Curious Little Playhouse, 41 W. Market St. Kids who attend can gain hands-on experience with new musical instruments. SightLines: An All-Access pass to Appell Center: Happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, located at 50 N. George St. This all-access pass includes music, theater, film and creative activities throughout the building — plus food and drink.

Happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, located at 50 N. George St. This all-access pass includes music, theater, film and creative activities throughout the building — plus food and drink. Pardon My French: Diana Thomas: Visit watercolor and oil painting artist Diana Thomas from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pardon My French, 33 N. Beaver St.

Visit watercolor and oil painting artist Diana Thomas from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pardon My French, 33 N. Beaver St. Juried Show: From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Creative York, 10 N. Beaver St.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Creative York, 10 N. Beaver St. Downtown Walking Tour: Join the York History Center for a free walking tour starting at 6 p.m. at 250 E. Market St.

Friday, Aug. 26

Royal Square District Community Day: Stop by the Royal Square District from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. for family and kid-oriented art activities.

Stop by the Royal Square District from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. for family and kid-oriented art activities. Refillism Community Cap Art Project: From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Refillism, 38 S. Beaver St., come paint a plastic cap which will be arranged into a community art piece at the shop.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Refillism, 38 S. Beaver St., come paint a plastic cap which will be arranged into a community art piece at the shop. Pardon My French: Morgan Auchelle: Visit acrylic artist Morgan Auchell from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pardon My French, 33 N. Beaver St.

Visit acrylic artist Morgan Auchell from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pardon My French, 33 N. Beaver St. Open Mic Night: Starting at 6 p.m. at Marketview Arts, located at 37 W. Philadelphia St., singers, instrumentalists, poets and spoken word artists are invited to share their talents.

Saturday, Aug. 27

WeCo Walk the Arts: From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., a juried art and fine craft festival will be held in conjunction with the 2022 PA Cigar Box Guitar Festival from Penn to Newberry streets.

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., a juried art and fine craft festival will be held in conjunction with the 2022 PA Cigar Box Guitar Festival from Penn to Newberry streets. Chalk Walk: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the sidewalks in Downtown York will transform into an artist’s canvas.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the sidewalks in Downtown York will transform into an artist’s canvas. Art-making activity: Local artist Rosa Luz Catterall will lead an art activity from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Shop at Marketview Arts, located at 37 W. Philadelphia St. All ages are welcome.

Local artist Rosa Luz Catterall will lead an art activity from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Shop at Marketview Arts, located at 37 W. Philadelphia St. All ages are welcome. PA Cigar Box Guitar Festival: The world’s largest cigar box guitar and homemade instrument festival is slated from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The York Emporium, 343 W. Market St.

The world’s largest cigar box guitar and homemade instrument festival is slated from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The York Emporium, 343 W. Market St. Downtown Walking Tour: Join the York History Center for a free walking tour starting at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., starting at 250 E. Market St.

Join the York History Center for a free walking tour starting at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., starting at 250 E. Market St. Bonham House Guided Tour: With tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., visit the historic Bonham House, located at 152 E. Market St.

With tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., visit the historic Bonham House, located at 152 E. Market St. Creative York's Youth Art Exhibit: Creative York’s annual youth art exhibition will be happening at the Appell Center, 50 N. George St. An awards ceremony will happen at 2 p.m.

Creative York’s annual youth art exhibition will be happening at the Appell Center, 50 N. George St. An awards ceremony will happen at 2 p.m. Art Uncorked! Paint Your Pet: Sign up and send a picture of your pet to omgyork@gmail.com — which will transfer the photo to a canvas. OMG Studios artists will lead customers on how to create your portrait. Event is slated from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Parliament Arts Organization, 116 E. King St.

Sign up and send a picture of your pet to omgyork@gmail.com — which will transfer the photo to a canvas. OMG Studios artists will lead customers on how to create your portrait. Event is slated from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Parliament Arts Organization, 116 E. King St. Pardon My French: Jan Dobrowlosky : Visit jewelry silversmith artist Jan Dobrowlosky from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pardon My French, 33 N. Beaver St.

Visit jewelry silversmith artist Jan Dobrowlosky from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pardon My French, 33 N. Beaver St. Aortic Valve Performance: Dual-sensory performance slated from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Granfalloons Tavern, 41 E. Princess St.

