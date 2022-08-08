When does your kid go back to school? Here are York County's start dates.

It’s almost halfway through summer, a signal for children and their parents that the school year is almost here.

A number of districts and local businesses have already set up back-to-school resource fairs and donation drives for families struggling to round up school supplies.

One such fair is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at York City's Voni B. Grimes Gym at 125 E. College Ave. It will feature free backpacks filled with school supplies while supplies last. The fair will also have free food, after-school program information, music and a kid zone.

Here are the start dates for districts across York County:

Southern York School District’s first day for grades kindergarten to ninth on Aug. 17 and grades 10-12 begins Aug. 18.

West York Area School District starts Aug. 18 for kindergarten, second, fourth, sixth and ninth grades and Aug. 19 for all students.

York City School District’s first day of school for first through ninth grades is Aug. 18.Grades pre-k, kindergarten and 10-12 starts Aug. 19.

Spring Grove Area School District’s first day for kindergarten, fifth, seventh and ninth graders starts Aug. 22. Aug. 23 is the first day for all students.

Eastern York School District’s first day is Aug. 22.

Red Lion School District begins Aug. 22 with an early dismissal.

Dover Area School District begins Aug. 22 for grades kindergarten, sixth, ninth and high school seniors and Aug. 23 for all other grades.

South Western School District begins Aug. 23 for all grades.

Northern York County School District’s first day is Aug, 24.

Central York School District starts Aug. 24.

York Suburban School District’s first day of school for all students is Aug. 25.

South Eastern School District starts school Aug. 25.

Northeastern School District begins Aug. 25. The high school students will have virtual classes while construction wraps up. Certain students who need in person lessons or don’t have reliable internet will be allowed into the building.

Dallastown Area starts Aug. 25 for students.

Hanover Public School District starts Aug. 25.

West Shore School District starts Aug. 29 for all students.

