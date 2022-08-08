Mother charged in infant's hypothermia death heads to trial court

An East Berlin woman is headed for trial court on charges related to the alleged exposure and drug death of her infant daughter.

Ashley Decker, 25, appeared in Magisterial District Judge Richard Thomas’s court in Dillsburg on Monday, but prosecution and defense attorneys agreed to waive the hearing and advance the case into the York County Court of Common Pleas system.

Decker faces charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child after the case was filed in May.

Her 2-month-old daughter, Aurora, died in the early morning of Jan. 27 while the two slept together with Decker’s boyfriend, Robert McCachren, in a pop-up camper on a property in the 100 block of Bentz Mill Road. They had a small propane heater for warmth, and Aurora was also covered with a blanket.

More:York City police investigating suspicious deaths

More:Woman faces trial for allegedly stealing SUV with 2-year-old in back seat

More:Man dies Sunday after car accident in East Manchester Township

Pennsylvania State Police, after responding to a report of an infant in cardiac arrest, noted the baby was only wearing a diaper on a night when temperatures dropped to 6 degrees, according to court documents.

An autopsy report, completed in April, found Aurora died of hypothermia and methamphetamine toxicity. Police also alleged Decker and McCachren had various drugs in their system at the time.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Evidence found in the camper also had traces of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine on them, investigators alleged. That included Aurora’s blanket, which allegedly had cocaine residue on it.

Decker is scheduled to be arraigned into the common pleas court system Sept. 7.

McCachren, 29, is also charged in the case with a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police couldn’t locate him when the charges were filed and when Decker was taken into custody.

McCachren was later found and arrested in South Carolina in July, the PSP said. Court documents indicate he was returned to York County, and then arraigned and jailed Aug. 2.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12 in Judge Thomas’ court.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.