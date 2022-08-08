Extreme heat turns to severe thunderstorms this week

Staff report

After a few more days with high temperatures in the 90s, National Weather Service forecasters expect a storm front to roll across York County starting Tuesday evening.

On Monday, the NWS issued a heat advisory for much of central Pennsylvania that will remain in effect until 8 p.m. While temperatures are expected to reach a high of 93 degrees, the heat index will reach 101.

The intense heat is expected to continue through much of the day Tuesday, according to forecasters.

More:CDC raises York County to medium community level for COVID-19

More:Lake Williams Dam construction on schedule, soon moving to next stage

More:Inflation makes back-to-school shopping a challenge

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature. With that in mind, the NWS advises limiting time outdoors in direct sunlight during the afternoon and drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Those without air conditioning can call 211 for the availability of cooling centers in the area. If you are having difficulty getting through on 211, call 1-855-567-5341 for assistance.

But relief from the heat should be coming soon, however, as a line of thunderstorms advances eastward across the country.

The NWS service currently calls for a 60% chance of showers Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday evening. The storms will also bring a possibility of thunderstorms.

Here's a look at the weather for the rest of the week:

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 101. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.