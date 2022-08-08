Ever wanted to see all things recreation in York County? There's a map for that.

Ever wanted to see a map of all things business and recreation in York County?

With a partnership between The Cultural Alliance of York County and York County Economic Alliance — that is now a reality.

An interactive map showcasing the county's arts, culture and outdoor recreation amenities is now available to view online. Though this map is only a first draft, it aims to bring new awareness and new economic growth to businesses.

Individuals interested in viewing the map can check it out here: https://chrisworley.kumu.io/york-county-cultural-and-outdoor-asset-map?token=xlq21galxYLWn9pj.

With the help of a county-wide survey distributed earlier in spring, collaborators began sharing and compiling information about what each business does, their location, intended audience and funding sources.

“Having a visual map of the wealth of cultural and outdoor businesses and organizations which contribute to our York economy is the first step in better understanding what kind of resources we need to fully support this sector,” said Kelley Gibson, the president of the Cultural Alliance of York County.

When viewing the map, individuals will be presented with an interactive screen in which they are able to use their mouse and hover over different icons — representing businesses, schools, libraries, organizations and nonprofits.

A blue circle represents outdoor recreation, while a gray circle represents outdoor recreation that has not been surveyed yet. Likewise, a blue triangle represents a cultural organization and a gray triangle shows the cultural organizations who have also not been surveyed.

Different colored lines also connect each entity through different relationships — including if they are collaborators, funders, advisors, members, customers or have a promotional relationship.

Organizers of the survey wanted to emphasis interconnectivity and partnership between one another — which is made clear through this spiderweb map approach.

For example, if one were to scroll over to York Symphony Orchestra, the map would show a clear path to other organizations that have a relationship, including the Hanover String Quartet and Cultural Alliance of York County — who have been identified on this map as "collaborators" with the orchestra.

Though the map may seem dauntingly big at first, viewers are encouraged to zoom in, click around and explore.

Additionally, individuals have the option of filtering their maps to view only outdoor or cultural organizations.

Map organizers are seeking new businesses to contribute, and encourage those organizations to fill out the ecosystem map survey here: http://s.alchemer.com/s3/03e06e74282f.

“York County’s creative and outdoor economies already make significant contributions to employment, GDP, talent and business growth,” said Kevin Schreiber, president and CEO of the York County Economic Alliance. “This visualization and our findings should aid in further growth of both sectors by leveraging expanded investments in arts, culture and the outdoors."—

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.