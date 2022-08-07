Man dies Sunday after car accident in East Manchester Township

A man died Sunday morning as a result of a car accident in East Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The 22-year-old man, whose name has not been released yet, was pronounced dead at 5:38 a.m. Sunday.

Earlier that morning, emergency officials responded to a call of an accident with entrapment on Gut Road between Second Street and Wago Road in East Manchester Township.

The victim reportedly lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree, the coroner said.

The 22-year-old was unrestrained when officials arrived to the scene. Two other passengers in the car went to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, the coroner reported.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology will be obtained.

York County Regional Police are investigating the crash.

