Coroner IDs woman who died Thursday after Peach Bottom crash

A woman died Thursday as a result of a single-vehicle car accident in Peach Bottom Township, the York County Coroner's Office reported.

Patricia (Blevins) Cooper, 46, of no fixed address, died after her car struck a tree. The crash happened at 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of Bryansville Road in Peach Bottom Township.

Upon arrival, emergency officials discovered Cooper unrestrained and unconscious at the scene. She was brought to WellSpan York Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:12 p.m., according to the coroner.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology was obtained.

