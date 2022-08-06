Permanent repair to Queen Street bridge to begin soon, causing some I-83 closures

Drivers are in store for occasional headaches as permanent repairs to the Queen Street bridge over Interstate 83, damaged in a collision last February, begin later this month.

The York Township span was struck and damaged Feb 28. by a tractor-trailer traveling below it on I-83. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was able to install a temporary stabilizing frame to the structure pending a permanent fix.

That work is now scheduled to begin on or about Aug. 22, necessitating multiple lane closures at night, according to PennDOT. Later in the year, there will be weekend closures of I-83 to complete the work.

PennDOT said in a statement the night and weekend work on the Queen Street bridge should be completed by the end of 2022.

