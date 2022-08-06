Heavy rain likely for York County later today

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in State College are predicting locally heavy rain for York and surrounding counties Saturday afternoon and evening.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be drifting east-northeast across the region. Isolated flash flooding could occur in locations that receive significant rainfall.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms would mainly come after 2 p.m., the weather service said, with a high temperature of 88 degrees.

Saturday night, the chance for showers and thunderstorms comes mainly before midnight with a low of 73 degrees.

The rain chances continue for Sunday and the first half of the work week. Here is the outlook from the National Weather Service:

Sunday - A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

More:Man dies in shooting on Miller Lane

More:27-year-old man dead following West Philadelphia Street shooting

Sunday Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday - Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.