Hand washing and hair a problem for York Fair vendor: Inspector

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

July 25, 2022

SANTILLO'S GRANDSTAND BLDG @ YORK FAIR TFS T- 4 - 334 CARLISLE – YORK, PA.

Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash.

Food employees observed in the stand area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

The hand wash sink located in the stand does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.

