York Against the Grain: The brains behind Perrydell's 200 flavors of ice cream

Although she grew up on a farm and participated in 4-H as a young child, the last thing Donna Perry expected was to fall back into farm life.

After a nearly 20-year career in printing, Perry switched trajectories to spend time with cows and make ice cream.

Perry, along with her team of ice cream makers, is the brains behind Perrydell Farm and Dairy's 200 flavors of frozen treats.

"It's just something I really enjoy doing," Perry said. "I think it's fun coming up with new flavors. I'm not sure if we keep it new for us or for our customers."

Ice cream at Perrydell was born out of a need to add a new product to the store to increase profits. After her husband, Tom, mentioned some old equipment in storage could be used to make ice cream, Donna Perry decided to give it a try.

Ice cream making began at the farm about 15 years ago in a tiny closet. The popular frozen treat, right behind the farm's chocolate milk, draws fans of all ages to the York Township farm, located at 90 Indian Rock Dam Road.

Although Perrydell is known for its ice cream, decades of history preceding it have made Perrydell a dairy pillar in York County for almost 100 years.

The third generation, 170-acre farm got its start in 1923. At the time, most farms were producing to sustain the family, not commercial operations. It took 40 years before Perrydell Farm and Dairy started bottling and selling its own milk.

"We decided to go with dairy, and that's what's kept us going since then," Perry said. "But, so, originally the farm kind of started just as a self-sustaining farm — not for selling products — just for the family to survive on."

Employees milk 110 cows twice a day, with dozens of baby calves out front waiting for friendly faces to give them pats on the head.

Unlike most dairy farms, Perrydell encourages families to come meet and pet their cows. Though a liability, Perry said it's important for people — especially children — to learn about agriculture and where their food comes from.

In addition to window-serve ice cream, Perrydell has a store on site where customers can buy a variety of products.

The local farm has partnered with several area farms, bakers and artisans to sell a wealth of produce and food products.

"We really like the 'buy fresh, buy local' theme," Perry said. "If you like this town you live in, you want to see it growing — you need to support them to do that."

Perrydell Farm and Dairy is open during the summer from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

