What's being built at Route 30/North George Street?

After five years of planning, signs of progress are starting to emerge on a piece of property located at Route 30 and North George Street in Manchester Township.

Infrastructure work is beginning on the site where a new Taco Bell and a new retail space is being built.

A 2,753-square-foot Taco Bell would be built on 1.2-acre tract of land, Manchester Township Zoning and Planning Office Cliff Tinsley said.

There is also a 2,922-square-foot retail space that will be built behind the restaurant.

“I don’t know who the tenants of that will be,” Tinsley said. “We haven’t been given any information on that.”

Manchester Township hasn’t received building permits for the retail space as of yet, Tinsley said.

George Street Investors LLC is developing the project. The firm first submitted plans for the project back in March 2017. George Street Investors LLC bought the land in July 2019 from two different developers, Molt LLC and 334 Hospitality LLC for just over $1.9 million.

In January of 2020, five buildings were demolished on the property to make way for Taco Bell and the retail space.

