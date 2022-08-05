Two men allegedly steal state police cruiser during traffic stop

Two men allegedly stole a Pennsylvania State Police cruiser during a traffic stop Thursday.

Hanif Malik Hall, 30, and Malik Lamar Clover, 31, both of Harrisburg, initially were stopped for a traffic violation around 11:30 a.m. on Interstate 81 near Silver Spring Township in Cumberland Township, according to state police.

The two men ran from their vehicle, got into the marked police vehicle and fled the scene, state police said. Troopers pursued the cruiser to Harrisburg Pike, where Clover got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby hotel, where he was later captured.

More:Cruelty charges: Trooper hit loose horse with patrol vehicle

More:Fourth child dies from injuries following Lower Chanceford tractor accident

More:What's being built at Route 30/North George Street?

Hall continued to flee in the police vehicle, state police said, but the pursuing officers eventually disabled the vehicle. Hall allegedly ran from the police vehicle and was captured a short time later.

Hall and Clover are being charged with multiple offenses, including robbery of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding and persons not to be in possession of a firearm.

More:ATV pursuit on Route 30 leads to one rider's arrest

More:York City Police celebrate five promotions during ceremony

Several police agencies were involved with the pursuit. Police from Middlesex Township, Silver Spring Township, Carlisle, East Pennsboro Township, North Middleton Township and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department were part of the chase of the two men.

The Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit from Carlisle is investigating the case.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.