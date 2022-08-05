Rainy days ahead for York County, weather service says

York County is in for some rainy weather ahead, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Friday, with rainfall totals from a tenth to a quarter inch. High temperature for Friday will be around 87 degrees.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Friday night. There is an 80% chance of showers or thunderstorms before 2 a.m., with new rainfall totals of between a tenth and a quarter inch. The low temperature will be around 71 degrees.

There is a chance of rain for the next five days, the National Weather Service said. Here is the outlook:

Saturday - A chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday - A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday - A chance for showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

