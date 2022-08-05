NEWS

Rainy days ahead for York County, weather service says

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

York County is in for some rainy weather ahead, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Friday, with rainfall totals from a tenth to a quarter inch. High temperature for Friday will be around 87 degrees. 

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Friday night. There is an 80% chance of showers or thunderstorms before 2 a.m., with new rainfall totals of between a tenth and a quarter inch. The low temperature will be around 71 degrees. 

There is a chance of rain for the next five days, the National Weather Service said. Here is the outlook: 

Crowds and workers handle with rain early Monday afternoon.

Saturday - A chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. 

Saturday Night - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. 

Sunday - A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%. 

Sunday Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. The chance of precipitation is 30%. 

Monday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. The chance of precipitation is 40%. 

Monday Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. The chance of precipitation is 30%. 

Tuesday - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. The chance of precipitation is 60%. 

Tuesday Night - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. The chance of precipitation is 60%. 

Wednesday - A chance for showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50%. 

