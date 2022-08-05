Man pleads no contest in child sex abuse case from early 2000s

A Shrewsbury Township man opted to not fight a child molestation case against him with allegations dating back nearly 20 years.

Keith Stuckrath, 44, pleaded no contest to counts of indecent assault of a minor and incest during a York County Court of Common Pleas hearing Wednesday. As part of the open plea, charges of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a minor and corruption of minors were dismissed, according to court documents.

Stuckrath was accused of abusing the victim between 2002 and 2005, when the victim was around 4 years old. The allegations were reported in 2019, when the victim was an adult.

The no-contest plea, under the legal term “nolo contendere,” means Stuckrath did not admit guilt in the case but the court will proceed as it would with a guilty pl.

He’s now scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 4, court documents show. The term will likely include an order for him to register as a lifetime sex offender in Pennsylvania.

