Loper retires as Fairview Township Police chief, new top cop named

After 28 years with the Fairview Township Police Department, Chief Jason Loper is retiring.

Loper’s last day on the job was Aug. 3. His last official day as chief will be Sept. 30. He will be using leave time until his official retirement date, according to a statement from Fairview Township Police.

Lt. Davis Holland will take over as chief on Oct. 1. Holland has been with the Fairview Township Police for 23 years.

Loper was named acting police chief in November 2012 after the sudden departure of the previous chief. In 2014, the Fairview Township Board of Supervisors named him chief permanently.

According to the department’s statement, Loper has made several positive changes during his 10 years as chief. This includes getting the department properly staffed and trained, improvements in the patrol schedule, improving the morale among the staff, improving police-community relations, implementation of body cameras, as well as the construction of a new police station.

During his tenure, the department earned the Premier Agency status by the PA Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, something that only 21 of more than 1,100 police departments in the Commonwealth have achieved.

Crime was also down under his tenure. Major crimes such as murder, rape and robbery were down 50%.

Loper started out with the department as a patrol officer. After five years, he became the department’s detective and solved several high-profile cases and made hundreds of arrests, the statement said. He was even featured on a true-crime TV show for one of his cases.

For many years, Loper served as the department’s use of force and firearms instructor. He was instrumental in adopting patrol rifles and Tasers within the agency.

He eventually earned the rank of lieutenant before he was named chief.

