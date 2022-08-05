Fourth child dies from injuries following Lower Chanceford tractor accident

A fourth child died as a result of his injuries from a tractor accident in Lower Chanceford Township.

Jeffrey Ryan Fisher, 4, of Gordonville, Lancaster County, died Tuesday at Hershey Medical Center where he was taken following the accident on July 29. Funeral services for Fisher were held Thursday.

He was the fifth person overall to die as a result of the accident.

His brother Caleb was among the other children killed in the accident when an older model tractor pulling a trailer full of children and adults overturned around 11:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Furnace Road.

Pennsylvania State Police said the operator of the tractor traveled off the roadway and over an embankment, police said, causing the tractor and trailer to roll over and those involved to be ejected.

Caleb Emmanuel Fisher, 9, was among those who died at the scene. Three others from the same family, Katie Ann Stoltzfus, 36, of Gorum Road in Brogue, and her children, Mary Etta Stoltzfus, 14, and Naomi Rose Stoltzfus, 7, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

Jeffrey Fisher was among five children flown to Hershey Medical Center for treatment following the accident. No word on the condition of the other children involved.

