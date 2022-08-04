Woman faces trial for allegedly stealing SUV with 2-year-old in back seat

A North York woman is set to face trial on charges she stole a vehicle and abducted a toddler in the process.

The case against Maria McKenzie, 27, advanced into the York County Court of Common Pleas on Monday following a district court hearing last week, court documents show.

McKenzie allegedly took an SUV after the driver, Tiffany Campbell, left it running in the parking lot of a Royal Farms, 3315 Concord Road, on June 5. Campbell’s 2-year-old daughter, Mya, was in the back seat at the time.

Springettsbury Township Police said McKenzie drove off eastbound on Route 30 while Mya was still in the vehicle with her. An Amber Alert was issued, and the girl was found unharmed in the SUV in Philadelphia about 4½ hours later.

McKenzie had allegedly abandoned the vehicle on a street and fled. Philadelphia police arrested her about five days later after she was spotted a few blocks from where the SUV was left.

She was transferred to York County Prison several days later and jailed on $100,000 bail.

McKenzie faces felony charges of kidnapping of a minor, unlawful restraint of a minor, false imprisonment of a minor, interference with the custody of children and theft.

She’s scheduled to be arraigned before Common Pleas Judge Harry Ness on Aug. 26, court documents show.

