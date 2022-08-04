Northeastern considers using Tavon Parker's program for at-risk teens

Northeastern School District is adopting a program created by a local man to help at-risk teens.

Kimberly Bell, an assistant principal at Northeastern High School, presented local entrepreneur and motivational speaker Tavon Parker's book, workbook and program, "Changing the Narrative," to the school board Monday night.

Bell said she first met Parker when she was an administrator at William Penn Senior High School and he was a star basketball player who went on to play for Millersville University.

More:National Night Out in York

More:Homicide is 20th to date in York County

More:Bridge replacement to close two roads in York County starting Tuesday

She said he lacked resources and dropped out of college, returning to the community where he got involved with drugs and was incarcerated. Since being released, Parker has been trying to help the community and developed the program to help at-risk teens.

Administrators said they plan to identify students, primarily boys, between grades eight and 10 to participate in the program.

This would be the first time the district uses this program. Parker said it will be once a week for three months. Depending on how many students sign up, he might add more classes, such as running a class five days a week, he said.

Parker started this program last year with Crispus Attucks, York City School District and Keystone Christian Academy. He tailors the program differently for each school. For example, Parker would speak at William Penn Senior High School whenever the York City District asked. Keystone Christian Academy had him speak during assemblies.

Parker said all school districts have the opportunity to use the program, and he is in discussions with several other schools.

He said hopes to see Changing the Narrative grow.

"I don't want to be like a local joker," Parker said, adding he hopes his program can help students in other states in the next few years.

An agreement is expected to be presented to the Northeastern York School Board at an Aug. 15 meeting.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.