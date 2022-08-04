Heat advisory, air quality alert issued for York County

An air quality alert has been issued for York County until midnight.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for Thursday for the entire Susquehanna Valley including York County.

Mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 90s will likely contribute to eight-hour average concentrations of ozone in the Code Orange range on Thursday.

The Code Orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations in the region may become unhealthy for those with breathing problems and those sensitive to poor air quality.

Those sensitive groups include children, people who suffer from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said the effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

On top of the poor air quality, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The feels-like temperature with the humidity will be over 100 degrees Thursday.

High temperatures combined with humidity may cause heat illness to occur. The weather service said excessive heat can be life threatening to those most vulnerable including children, the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

The weather service advises to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-conditioned room. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun.

Do more strenuous activity early in the day or in the evening when temperatures are cooled

