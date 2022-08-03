SUV crashes through bank, pinning worker underneath

One person was injured when an SUV crashed through the front of an M&T Bank location Tuesday in Dover Township, pinning one of the workers inside.

Northern York County Regional Police responded to the scene around 11:40 a.m. in the 3900 block of Carlisle Road with a report of people trapped, including a person in the vehicle and a bank employee.

More:Lanternfly reports up sharply in York County: Here's how to identify, reduce the population

More:Four people killed, including three children, in York County tractor accident

More:Coroner IDs victim of fatal forklift accident

The Dover Township Fire Department helped extricate the victims from the debris-filled scene, a fire department post on Facebook said. After stabilizing the vehicle, firefighters removed debris around the victim underneath the vehicle. Both of those trapped were removed from the scene without further problems.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Assisting the Dover Township Fire Department at the scene were Union Fire and Hose Company of Dover Borough, York Area United Fire and Rescue and West York Ambulance.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.