National Weather Service issues heat advisory for York County

With estimated heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees coming Thursday, the National Weather Service in State College has issued a heat advisory for York County.

According to the weather service, the heat advisory will be in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The advisory was issued because the combination of high temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illness to occur.

The National Weather Service advises drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun and staying in air-conditioning as much as possible. Check up on relatives and neighbors who may be vulnerable to the heat, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun.

Never leave young children or pets inside vehicles unattended under any circumstance. This is especially true during hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes, the weather service advised.

The National Weather Service also advises if you work or spend time outside, reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening. Also, know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

For excessive heat safety information, visit weather.gov/heat.

