Lanternfly reports up sharply in York County: Here's how to identify, reduce the population

Reports of spotted lanternfly encounters have increased with the arrival of the annual summer season, officials said.

Lanternflies — notorious as an invasive pest that is harmful to local agriculture — have become a sore sight for Pennsylvanians. The black, white and red pests have been spotted in many counties, including York, according to Shannon Powers, press secretary for the state Department of Agriculture.

As of July 11, there had been 1,744 spotted lanternfly reports in York County — a sharp increase compared to the same time last year, when the state had only received 310 reports, Powers said.

While the figure can't prove that there are more lanternflies in York County, it does suggest more people are aware of how to identify the bug and what they should do.

"The reports are important because they are used in modeling," Powers said. "You can't go out and actually count insects, so they're used in the modeling that scientists do in terms of predicting the spread and then managing that."

Spotted lanternflies have been an invasive species in Pennsylvania since 2014. They have the greatest impact on the agriculture sector — mainly vineyards.

With a particular infatuation for grapevines, lanternflies suck the sap out of woody vines and trees. They then discharge a "mass" out of their bottom end, which blocks photosynthesis, kills the plant and makes the fruit inedible.

That's especially concerning for the state's burgeoning brewing and winemaking industries, since hops and grapes are prime targets for the insatiable lanternfly.

What can York County residents do? First, residents should be able to identify the bug in both nymph and adult stages.

The lanternfly nymph has two stages — an early and late stage. In the early stage, the bug is jet black with bright white spots. In the late nymph stage, it is primarily red with white spots and black markings, according to Penn State Extension.

In August, residents could expect to see late stage nymphs or adult lanternflies — which have a gray-toned body with red spots when extending the wings to fly.

Summer may seem like prime lanternfly season, but in reality the effort to eradicate the invasive species is year-round, Powers said.

In the fall and winter, it's imperative to scrape off egg masses that appear on trees.

"There's several ways to get rid of them," Powers said. "None of them are 100% effective and there's no one-size-fits-all method. You have to choose what you do on your property based on what shares that environment: children, pets, other pollinators."

Circle traps, for instance, can be an effective way of reducing the lanternfly population in your area.

While sticky bands have been shown to be effective at reducing the population, Penn State Extension now says they can be dangerous for small birds, butterflies and other pollinators.

Other ways to reduce lanternflies can be as simple as squashing them when they're spotted in the wild.

York County is joined by 47 other counties in the "quarantine zone" for the spotted lanternfly. Accordingly, Powers recommends residents check vehicles before traveling.

"If you're in a quarantine county, you cannot move any life stage of the lanternflies in or out of the county," Powers added. "We've really got a lot of industry folks on board. They understand how important it is not to take this insect to a new home — because that's really how it travels."

Reports of sightings can be made by calling 1-888-422-3359 or reporting online at services.agriculture.pa.gov/SLFReport/.

