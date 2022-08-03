Heat on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of potential weekend rain

Heat turns into an increased chance for rain by the weekend in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After a sunny hot day Wednesday with a high of 90 degrees, it gets even hotter on Thursday.

Thursday’s forecast calls for a high of 96 degrees. The weather service says the heat index, which is what the temperature feels like to the human body when the air temperature is combined with humidity, could be as high as 105 degrees.

Rain chances will go up after Thursday, the weather service said.

Here is the outlook for York County for the rest of the week according the National Weather Service:

Thursday Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday - A slight chance of showers before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Light southwest wind. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night - Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday - A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.