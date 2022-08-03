ATV pursuit on Route 30 leads to one rider's arrest

A group of four riders on four-wheel ATVs allegedly led police on a pursuit while weaving through traffic on Route 30 one night in June, and the chase led to charges against one of them.

Ruben Busio Alvarez, 22, of Lancaster, faces a misdemeanor count of fleeing police and several summary offenses that include speeding with an ATV, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance, running a stop sign and disregarding traffic lanes.

A Northern York County Regional Police officer saw Busio Alvarez and the other three people on their ATVs on North George Street around 8 p.m. on June 9. When they came near where the officer was parked, Busio Alvarez pointed at him and then quickly turned onto East Ninth Street, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer started driving and pulled onto East 11th Street to head the ATV riders off on North Duke Street. When they saw the officer, the group made a U-turn and fled as the squad car’s lights and sirens went on, according to police. The complaint alleges the group sped through a stop sign before turning back onto East Ninth and then leading the officer to North George Street.

The officer turned his lights off and stopped pursuing there, the complaint says. He hung back and trailed the ATV drivers onto Route 30 as they turned east.

Police alleged the riders wove through traffic “carelessly” on the highway, and the officer started up the pursuit again.

One of the riders, allegedly Busio Alvarez, peeled off from the group and turned onto Toronita Street. The other three kept driving east, and the officer contacted Springettsbury Township Police to let them know about the ATVs, according to the complaint.

Bystanders, pointing the way, helped the officer find Busio Alvarez near the Tru by Hilton hotel parking lot. He was sitting on the ATV at the entrance to a walkway under Interstate 83, the complaint shows.

The officer spoke to Busio Alvarez, and he said he and his friends were just out riding together, but he couldn’t provide documentation for the vehicle. The complaint also notes the ATV wasn’t reported as stolen.

Busio Alvarez was arrested at the scene, booked and then released, police said.

The case was filed Tuesday in District Judge Jennifer Clancy’s court. Busio Alvarez is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Oct. 26, court records show.

