Homicide is 20th to date in York County

The death of a man in York City on Monday afternoon was the 20th homicide in the county so far this year, passing the annual totals for each of the past two year

The 27-year-old man was apparently shot and killed in front of a house in the 300 block of Miller Lane around 1:30 p.m., according to York City Police.

The investigation continues and authorities had not released the man’s name by Tuesday afternoon. York County Coroner Pam Gay’s Office indicated more information could be released following an autopsy Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

In a social media post, the office said the case marks the 22nd homicide for the county in 2022, but two of those originated in Adams County and the victims died in York County.

More:Justices uphold Pennsylvania's 2019 mail-in voting expansion

More:Food trucks to serve up aid to victims of fatal tractor crash

More:National Night Out is coming up, see what York County police have planned

More:York City Police celebrate five promotions during ceremony

Of the 20 homicides that have occurred in York County, 15, or about three-quarters, happened in York City.

The county's homicide total so far for the year already exceeds the total for both 2020 and 2021, which each ended with 19 total homicides, according to the coroner’s office.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.