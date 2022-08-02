Food trucks to serve up aid to victims of fatal tractor crash

A group of area food truck owners plan to band together and pool their talents this week to help three families involved in a tractor crash that killed a woman and three children and injured several more.

Led by Lisa and Cory Grove of G’s Concessions, about nine food trucks and trailers are expected to gather Friday evening at the New Bridgeville Memorial Fire Co. station near Red Lion for a fundraiser. Proceeds from sales will benefit the Stoltzfus, Fisher and King families following the July 29 crash in Lower Chanceford Township.

“They’re just wonderful people. They’ll do anything to help anybody in the community,” Lisa Grove said of the adult victim’s family.

Katie Stoltzfus, 36, of Brogue, and two daughters, Mary Stoltzfus, 14, and Naomi Stoltzfus, 7, died in the July 29 crash along with Caleb Fisher, 9, of Lancaster County.

More:Decades after contamination, waste authority considers reopening Superfund site

More:Man dies after farm building collapses

More:Lane restriction on Interstate 83 bridge set to begin

They were among 11 people — 10 children and one adult — riding on a flatbed utility trailer that was pulled by an older-model tractor when it went off an embankment and overturned in the 1100 block of Furnace Road around 11:15 a.m. on July 29, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The tractor driver, a man Grove said was Stoltzfus’ husband, was seriously injured. Several other children on the trailer also had various injuries to an extent where victims were taken to area hospitals by both ambulance and helicopter, according to police. Five of the children went to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

Lt. Adam Reed, a state police spokesperson, couldn’t say Monday exactly how many of the children were injured or the extent of the injuries. Police have not released their identities.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, he said, as is where the tractor drove from and where it was headed.

Grove has known Stoltzfus more than half her life and her parents for more than 20 years, she said. She said she organized the fundraiser to help the family with any expenses they face as a result of the crash.

The food truck team-up is a way for her and her husband to do what they do best to raise the cash, she noted.

"It gives other people in the community who want to show support a way to support them as well,” Grove said.

Including her business, G’s Concessions, she said the other confirmed food trucks at the event so far will be Scoop O Dough, Jean’s Funnel Cakes, Premium Shaved Ice, G’s Oven Fresh Pizza, Taco House, Auntie Anne’s Soft Pretzels, Work Runner and K.W.’s Pit Beef & Catering.

Gavin Binner, owner of Lancaster County-based Scoop O Dough, didn’t think twice about joining the event when Grove called.

“We really didn’t have any hesitation at all in just being able to help give back,” he said.

Grove said at least 20% of each truck’s proceeds from the event will benefit Stoltzfus’ family, though she pointed out many owners told her they actually plan to donate a larger percentage.

The fundraiser will also feature a raffle where all of the funds collected from that will also go to the family.

The event is scheduled to run 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the New Bridgeville fire station, 2870 Furnace Road.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.