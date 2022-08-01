See arts and crafts from Springetts recreation program at the York Galleria

Springettsbury Township will have its 61st annual Recreation Arts and Crafts Show at the York Galleria this week.

The township’s summer recreation program, which has over 450 children participating, has participants create arts and crafts in each of the township’s nine parks. Submitted arts and crafts projects will be displayed at the mall from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Sunday.

Each participant will receive a ribbon, and trophies will be given to three age-class winners.

Pieces from the Recreation Arts and Crafts Show will also be featured in an art show on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the York Area United Fire and Rescue, at 50 Commons Drive.

In addition to individual projects, each of the nine park programs creates an All-Park Project with work by all the children at that particular park. The public is requested to view all the All-Park Projects and cast a vote for their favorite during the show at the mall.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

