PennDOT seeks new employees in York County: Learn about the upcoming hiring event

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is seeking to hire new employees for the winter season.

A recruitment event is slated for noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the York County Maintenance Office, located at 1920 Susquehanna Trail North.

PennDOT is offering both temporary and permanent positions in the following fields:

Commercial driver's license operator, starting at $20.49/hour

Diesel and construction equipment mechanic, starting at $25.28/hour

These positions will be filled in the York County department.

This is the second of eight job recruitment events to be held this summer, according to PennDOT.

Current PennDOT staff will be available to field questions and discuss openings within the department. Laptops and staff members will also be available to help participants with the electronic application process.

CDL operators must have a valid Pennsylvania CDL Class A or B license with no restrictions. At the same time, prospective diesel and construction equipment mechanics must have a valid CDL and Pennsylvania Class 7 inspector mechanic certification.

Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate, PennDOT said.

PennDOT will accept on-the-spot applications during the event, and interviews and driving tests will be conducted. Interested applicants will need to bring their current CDL license and medical examiners card.

For more information on the event, visit www.penndot.gov/District8.

