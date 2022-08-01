The pandemic sent public meetings online. Some officials want that to end.

Vanessa Snell's alter-ego is "I finesse's smell."

At least according to YouTube's closed captioning algorithm.

School boards across York County — including Northeastern York's, where Snell is a member — switched to streaming their meetings live during the COVID-19 pandemic, a practice that continues to this day. What started as a practical solution to social distancing proved a boon for transparency, as the meetings became accessible to a wide swath of the public on the internet.

Several districts, however, are considering restrictions to their live streaming policies out of concern that poor-quality closed captioning will run afoul of laws designed to make the meetings more accessible to those with disabilities.

"The closed captioning states 'I finesse’s smell' every single time,” Snell said, at a recent meeting. "[The district's attorneys] said it is very, very poor and it doesn’t meet the Americans with Disabilities Act for the standards.”

Starting this month, Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 — which provides educational programs, such as ESL classes and special-needs instruction, countywide — will begin purging live streamed meetings from its Facebook page as soon as the meeting's minutes are approved. Northeastern is considering a similar policy, and the LIU is recommending other districts across the three counties it serves do the same.

But disability and transparency advocates say the move toward getting rid of recorded meetings is counterproductive and itself doesn't honor the spirit of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Captioning is the bare minimum for accessibility for many agencies that need to share general information, but sign language access may be required for urgent issues such as weather and health hazards,” said Howard Rosenblum, the CEO of the National Association of the Deaf.

Federal law requires closed captions to be clear enough to be understood, he said.

"If the captioning has minor errors but can be understood and would not confuse someone with those errors," Rosenblum said, "then it would not be a violation."

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said the captioning issue was a poor excuse for limiting public access to public meetings past and present.

“From a public policy perspective, it doesn’t make a lot of sense," she said, noting that the boards could be opening themselves up to even more complaints and Right-to-Know requests because they're making basic information more difficult to obtain.

At least for Northeastern, school board President Mike Redding said the district has not yet formally announced a policy. The board hasn't decided whether to consider changes, he said, adding that the board will need to draft policy language first.

Sue Heistand, LIU's board president, referred questions to a district spokesperson who, in turn, only quoted from the LIU website: “The recordings of these meetings were not intended to be, nor did they ever, serve as public meeting minutes or records."

Melewsky said it doesn’t make sense to delete the videos because doing so creates a barrier for the public — thus doing the opposite of what is best for the public. The minutes are the skeleton of what happens at a meeting, but the recordings give a more thorough record of what happened, she said.

Rosenblum also pointed out that while the minutes have specific actions from the meeting, they doesn’t include all of the context and dialogue between board members. This means deaf and hard-of-hearing people are excluded from the full meeting, he said.

“It is important to include full access to all information for everyone and not exclude the deaf and hard-of-hearing people from access to the communications that go beyond what is contained in the minutes,” he said. "Furthermore, minutes are typically only available after the fact, which leaves deaf and hard-of-hearing people unable to follow along during live meetings."

This also makes quality captioning extremely important for deaf or hard-of-hearing people so they can have the same access as hearing people. Rosenblum said YouTube gives the creator a chance to fix the incorrect captioning after the recording ends. They can do it themselves or hire a professional captioning service provider rather than rely on automated captioning.

“The ability to understand inaccurate captioning really depends on how much of the captioned content is inaccurate and the type of errors there are,” he said.

Rosenblum explained that a word missing from a sentence may have no effect. However, errors can have various impacts that can be nothing or change the “entirety of the communication," which is another important reason to use captioning services during the event and fix errors after the event ends.

Organizations can also go a step further and include an American Sign Language interpreter, he said.

According to Maura McInerney, the legal director of the Education Law Center, while the school code for the state’s Sunshine Act requires proper records of board proceedings and written minutes of open sessions, it does not require meeting videos “be taken or maintained.”

However, McInerney said, it is best practice to keep the recordings because they provide an accurate account of the meetings. She explained that the school code allows the boards’ actions to stand even if the votes are not in the minutes.

“Retaining a copy of video recorded minutes ensures the accuracy of voting records, as well as an accurate record of discussions by board members, statements by district representatives and testimony provided by members of the public,” she said.

The districts are provided resources and information to meet ADA requirements for websites and online technology, according to Heather Masshardt, the Pennsylvania School Boards Association's director of policy services. She said each district will find the resources they need to meet the requirements and the local community’s needs.

Mackenzie Arcuri, Pennsylvania School Boards Association’s senior manager of media relations and strategy, said the organization doesn’t make specific recommendations about board meetings or recordings. The district makes those decisions based on factors such as technology staffing and digital storage.

Melewsky pointed out that deleting these videos also forces the district to respond to more Right-to-Know Act requests, which takes up time and resources from a public agency that responds to those requests. If the videos were left online, she said, she believes there would be fewer requests because the district could tell the public to go to their YouTube page for all of their videos. The Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association suggests that other agencies make the records proactively available by putting them on their websites or social media channels.

“It increases transparency and it cuts down on the need for formal written Right-to-Know requests,” Melewsky said.

As for open records, Liz Wagenseller, executive director of the state’s Office of Open Records, said deleting the videos doesn’t necessarily make it harder to access records because the Right-to-Know law isn’t about record retention. She said it is common practice to delete the recordings after they are transcribed, which is required.

Wagenseller said the videos are considered transitory, or “a way to get to what you’re doing.” For example, if someone emailed someone asking for a phone number or to confirm a meeting time, those records don’t have to be kept because they were a means to get to the real event, such as a meeting.

It could be helpful for people to see the unabridged version of the school board meetings — but those recordings are not required.

Wagenseller added that transparency is an image the organization can have, which means it isn’t a legal problem but is a common practice.

Parents and district residents can show up to the school board meetings when video deletion is an agenda item and object, Melewsky said. They have a right to say they don’t want that policy. If boards decide to make it a policy over the public’s objections, she said there is “recourse at the ballot box.” In the meantime, district residents can request the videos when they are available, download them or record the videos themselves.

