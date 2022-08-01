Man killed in York City shooting: police

An afternoon shooting took a man’s life in York City on Monday.

Police found a 37-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound in the 300 block of Miller Lane after responding to a call to the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The man died despite efforts to keep him alive, York City Police said in a statement.

Detectives are investigating the death. No names have yet been released.

Anybody with information is asked to contact York City Police. Tips can be submitted by calling the department’s tip line at 717-849-2204 or calling the department directly at 717-846-1234. Residents can also email tips to Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org or via an online portal at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.