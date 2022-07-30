Man dies after Adams County farm building collapses

A 53-year-old Harrisburg man working as part of crew tearing down an old commercial chicken house in Adams County was killed Friday when the building collapsed.

Troopers from the Gettysburg barracks responded to Hillandale Farms, located in the 300 block of Spicer Road in Tyrone Township, around 9 a.m. to assist firefighters on the scene of the building collapse, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Eight people were inside the building when it collapsed. Seven of them were able to escape the building, but the victim man was found dead by emergency workers and the Adams County Coroner responded to the scene.

Police said the men were part of a private contractor crew hired to demolish several buildings on the property.

The identity of the man who died will be released after next of kin are notified.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

