Coroner releases information on victims in Lower Chanceford tractor crash that killed four, injured more
NEWS

Enjoy the sunny weather. Things could get soggy

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

After a sunny weekend, rain creeps back into the forecast for York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

After a sunny Saturday with a high of 82 and a low of 62, Sunday continues the sunny trend with a high of 85. 

Rain is back into the forecast Sunday night and into Monday. 

Here’s the weather outlook from the National Weather Service for the next few days: 

More:Coroner releases information on victims in Lower Chanceford tractor crash that killed four, injured more

More:Is Pennsylvania ready for the return of the American marten?

Sunday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. 

Estefani Christal Soto-Rivera, age 5, from York, trying to keep herself and her doll dry on a rainy day at the York State Fair in York on July 29, 2022. Rain creeps back into the forecast for York County on Sunday.

Monday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. 

Monday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. 

Tuesday — A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. The chance of precipitation is 30%. 

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism. 

Tuesday night — A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. The chance of precipitation is 30%. 

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 86. 

Wednesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 69. 

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter. 