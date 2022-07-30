Enjoy the sunny weather. Things could get soggy

After a sunny weekend, rain creeps back into the forecast for York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After a sunny Saturday with a high of 82 and a low of 62, Sunday continues the sunny trend with a high of 85.

Rain is back into the forecast Sunday night and into Monday.

Here’s the weather outlook from the National Weather Service for the next few days:

Sunday night — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday — A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday night — Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday — A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday night — A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday night — Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

