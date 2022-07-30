Coroner releases information on victims in Lower Chanceford tractor crash that killed four, injured more

Four people were killed, including three children, after a tractor pulling a trailer full of children overturned late Friday morning in Lower Chanceford Township.

A 14- and a 6-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy as well as a 36-year-old woman were killed in the accident, according to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office.

Names of the victims will not be released until the next of kin have been notified, the coroner’s office said.

Multiple other juvenile passengers who were riding in the trailer were transported by ambulance or helicopter to local hospitals. Five of the children injured in the accident were taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment.

The man operating the tractor was also transported from the scene in serious condition, according to state police.

The condition of those injured is not known at this time.

The crash occurred around 11:13 a.m. in the 1100 block of Furnace Road. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an older-model farm tractor was pulling a flatbed, open utility trailer with 12 people riding in it.

The operator of the tractor traveled off the roadway and over embankment, police said, causing the tractor and trailer to roll over and those involved to be ejected.

The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the scene at 12:17 p.m. Deputy Coroners Carissa McLyman and Karen Frank responded to the accident and certified the deaths.

