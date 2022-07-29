With school around the corner, here are the supply drives happening in York County

With school starting for many in about a month, buying school supplies will be a priority for parents.

In unprecedented economic times, many local businesses and nonprofits are rounding up school supply resources to help families who are unable to buy supplies.

In response, a free back-to-school resource fair is slated from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 13 in York City.

The fair, happening at Voni B. Grimes Gym — 125 E. College Ave. — will feature free backpacks filled with school supplies while supplies last. The fair will also have free food, after-school program information, music and a kid zone.

Donations for the resource fair will be accepted through Aug. 1, and interested individuals can contact Diaz Woodard at 717-849-2276 or email dwoodard@yorkcity.org for more information.

In addition to the upcoming York City resource fair, here are a few school supply drives happening in York County:

Parma Pizza Dallastown is collecting a number of school supplies and backpacks as part of a free supplies giveaway.

Items can either be shipped directly to the pizza joint, located at 476 E. Main St., or bought via its Amazon registry.

Primarily, organizers are seeking backpacks, pencils, notebooks, stationary supplies, tissues and folders, according to a Facebook post.

The U-Stor-It South, located at 2786 S. Queen St. in Dallastown, will also be holding a school supply drive to benefit the Children's Home of York through Saturday.

New items needed include pencils, sharpies, glue, tape, paper, crayons, backpacks, erasers, binders, folders, notebooks and pens.

Individuals can drop off donations Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Harvest of Blessings, a food distribution nonprofit, too, will be hosting a donation drive to collect school materials.

Leg Up Farmers Market, located at 3100 N. George St., set up a donation box at their store to accept donations for Harvest of Blessings.

"You can help support children in need with school supplies," Leg Up Farmers Market wrote in a Facebook post. "They need pencils, pens, paper, folders, binders, backpacks, highlighters, crayons, calculators, and anything else school related will help."

