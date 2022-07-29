Will rain dampen your weekend plans?

Gray skies are going to clear up for a sunny weekend in York County.

After a rainy Friday, the National Weather Service calls for sunny skies are predicted for York County on Saturday and Sunday.

That's good news for anyone heading out to the last few days of the York State Fair, out riding the rails or whatever you have planned this weekend.

Here’s what the National Weather Service says is in store for the next few days:

Friday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. High near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and midnight. Low around 64. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light northwest wind.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

