Hope-Fest returns to York City after COVID hiatus

Hope-Fest, a celebration of community, culture and citizenship, will be returning Aug. 1-7.

After COVID 19 put it on hold for a couple of years, the week-long event put on by Shiloh Baptist Church and the City of York returns to Bantz Park.

The event was started in 2019 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 race riots which took the lives of Lillie Belle Allen and York Police Officer Henry Schaad.

Now it returns with a full slate of events.

On Monday, Aug. 1, a Movie Under the Stars is slated for 8 p.m. at the park. Bring blankets and chairs to enjoy a free family movie. There will also be free refreshments

That will be followed by a Community Clean Up Day starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, in West York City. Those participating will meet in Bantz Park.

Hope-Fest will also be a part of the National Night Out activities in York City that will begin at 5 p.m.

A free bus pass and free gas giveaway is planned for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3. Sponsored by Rutter’s and the York County Economic Alliance, free gas cards will be given to the first 100 people to show up at the Economic Alliance parking lot at 144 Roosevelt Ave.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 3-5, there will be a free youth basketball camp from 5 to 7 p.m. each night at Bantz Park sponsored by The Kennedys Project. Contact Brian Kennedy at 717-472-7188 for more information.

Also, on Friday at Hope-Fest, there will be a community health fair and street block celebration starting at 5 p.m.

Saturday’s events will include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and community cookout that begins at 10 a.m. at Bantz Park.

Hope-Fest culminates with Praise in the Park Worship Experience Sunday at 10 a.m. in Bantz Park.

Bantz Park is located at 798 Salem Ave. in York City.

For more information, contact the Shiloh Baptist Church at 717-854-2547.

