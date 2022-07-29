Four people killed, including three children, in York County tractor accident

Four people were killed, including three children, in a farm tractor rollover accident Friday in Lower Chanceford Township, according to state police.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) York is investigating the accident that occurred around 11:13 a.m. in the area of 1100 Furnace Road, state Trooper Kevin Kochka said.

Seven others were injured in the accident, Kochka said.

According to the Southern PA Incident Network, at least six medical helicopters were dispatched to the area to evacuate those injured.

The York County Coroner’s Office was also dispatched to the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

