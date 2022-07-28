Will stormy weather continue into the York State Fair's final weekend?

Sporadic strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday as the York State Fair approaches its final weekend, according National Weather Service in State College.

The good news, however, is that conditions have cleared for the weekend, with mostly sunny conditions expected Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s.

The weather service also expected more of the same on Friday with Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible in the afternoon and early evening.

Thursday marks the last big promotion for fairgoers: Free admission will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to one adult and a preschool-age child. Additionally, Kiddie Kingdom ride bands will cost $5 on this promo day.

Here is the outlook from the National Weather Service for the next few days:

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A chance of showers before 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

