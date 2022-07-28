Donations sought for 87-year-old man who lost home to fire

Family and friends are organizing to help an 87-year-old Glen Rock man whose home was gutted by fire.

Horace Almony lost his home and all of his belongings to fire in the early morning hours of July 25, leading his granddaughter Barb Weaver to organize an effort to help him resettle.

Weaver said Almony will be at the site of his former home Saturday to talk to those who come by to donate clothing, furniture and other items. In a Facebook post, she asked anyone who can donate to come to 4259 Fissels Church Road between noon and 2 p.m.

"He will be there and would love to give you a handshake to say thank you for all the support,” she said.

Weaver said Almony was awakened by his dog, Molly, the morning of the fire, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. He and Molly were able to get out of the home safely, but they left with nothing but the clothes on his back.

“We are working on figuring out the next steps, clean up and hopefully getting him back in a home, on the property he has lived on for the past 60-plus years,” Weaver said.

She also set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Almony.

Donated items for his dog, Molly, will also be accepted, Weaver said. Requests include a raised food and water station, Pedigree large breed dog food, NexGard flea medication, squeaky toys that look like animals and gift cards for Jax’s Galloping Groomer.

“There is a lot he still needs, however without a home to put these things we are in a holding pattern,” his granddaughter said.

Eventually he will need everything, she said, from a bed and couches down to a toaster and towels. But she's grateful for the support her grandfather has already received.

“Again, we have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from family, friends, neighbors and even strangers,” she said.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

