Adventurers can take a pedal tour along southern York County rail tracks

Over the bridges and through woods, the adventurers go, pedaling their vehicles on railroad tracks while sightseeing through southern York County.

American Rail Bike Adventure offers two rides — 6 or 16 miles long — on handmade vehicles that seat four people. The 16-mile trek costs $299 per bike, but already is sold out for the 2022 season. The 6-mile trip costs $130 per bike.

Dave Dolinski, a rail guide and one of American Rail Bike’s founders, said he noticed companies offering similar excursions elsewhere in the country and decided to give it a try it here in York County last summer.

The business started with six handmade vehicles built in Stewartstown. Within three hours of posting the rides on Facebook last year, rides sold out for three months, Dolinski said.

Since then, the company added another six vehicles to the group tour, which starts at 300 Bailey Drive on tracks American Rail Bike rents from Stewartstown Railroad. The tracks are not used by trains past Iron Bridge Road.

The vehicles have adjustable seats, seatbelts, a small basket between both pairs of seats and a hand brake positioned between the front passengers that can slow the cart down or bring it to a complete halt.

The person using the brake must be over 16 years old.

Riders are encouraged to slow down or stop to take photos, but the passengers aren’t allowed off the vehicles without permission from the railroad guides.

To keep the vehicle moving, the front left passenger pedals forward to turn the motor on, which helps passengers mount the hilly areas. The vehicle's top speed is 15 mph.

Paul and Amy Malla, Sykesville, Md., drove an hour on Saturday for “something to do” and because they like trains.

“I didn’t even pedal,” Amy Malla said. “I already rode 20 miles this morning.”

When asked if her husband did all the work, she replied “there was no work.” Paul Malla explained the help from the motor made it easy work.

During the ride, the adventurers roll across tracks that take them through fields, over tunnels and roads. Some of the track is overgrown with plants, causing some passengers to pick up their feet or lean away from an oncoming branch.

Dolinski described the track route as unique because it has high grades, sharp turns and scenic views.

“We go through farmland, we go through thick woods, we go right through …. sometimes 10 feet away from people’s front porches,” he said.

Wherever the tracks cross the roads, a guide parks his car on one side to ensure the tour group's safety.

At the halfway point of the expedition, the vehicles come to a stop. Passengers get off the vehicles for a few minutes so staff can use a device to spin the cars around for the return trip.

The passengers then pedal their way back to the starting point.

The adventure comes with a few rules for those interested in partaking. Reservations are necessary and available on the website. American Rail Bike rules require participants to be at least 4 feet tall and no more than 250 pounds. Infants and animals are not permitted. One adult is required to be in the vehicle with any children.

The company recommends bringing snacks and water, which can be placed in the baskets on the vehicles. Personal possessions can be locked up in the company’s shed if they are too big for the ride.

Closed-toe shoes also are required.

The rides will usually still happen even if there is light rain. If the weather is dangerous, the ride will be canceled and the participants will be notified and given a full refund.

The company's season runs from June to the end of October. This summer, it is offering rides on Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays are 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For more information, visit American Rail Bike Adventure's website or call 717-993-4213.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.