Strong thunderstorms could be on the way to York County

A chance of strong to severe thunderstorms is forecast for York County Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After a high of 85 degrees on a mostly cloudy day, forecasters are predicting a 40% chance of rain this evening with a low of 72 degrees. New rainfall is expected to be minimal — less than a tenth of an inch — but could be higher during thunderstorms.

More:Argument after a wedding leaves one brother dead as the other faces trial

More:As trial opens, man's lawyer says he shot victim — but it wasn't murder

Severe weather is likely to continue into Thursday and Friday, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

While temperatures have dipped significantly since last week's triple-digit heat index, sporadic periods of rain with the possibility of thunderstorms will remain in the forecast at least until Friday night.

The good news?

This weekend's forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

Here is the outlook for the next few days:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

More:Between scorching heat and sporadic rain, York State Fair soldiers on

More:Steve Miller Band concert at York State Fair canceled

More:York City gets nearly $1.4M in funding for health programs

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

— Reach Anthony Maenza at amaenza@yorkdispatch.com or @atmaenza on Twitter.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.