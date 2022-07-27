Steve Miller Band singer tests positive for COVID, canceling fair concert

Saturday's York State Fair headlining act, the Steve Miller Band, has bowed out after the group's lead singer tested positive for COVID-19, according to fair officials.

Montgomery Stambaugh, the fair’s marketing and communications director, said the organization is still working out the details about refunds or replacement acts, which will be announced in a statement on their Facebook page.

The classic rock band, which topped the charts in 1973 with the song “The Joker” and had multiple other No. 1 singles and Top 40 albums in its heyday, was supposed to be on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage on Saturday night alongside Starship featuring Mickey Thomas. It was also slated to perform Friday in Connecticut.

Last month, country star Toby Keith was also forced to drop out of the lineup following a cancer diagnosis. The current lineup includes comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias on Thursday night and country singer Tracy Byrd on Friday.

Tuesday night's lineup of '80s metal bands Autograph, Dokken and Vixen drew a crowd to the fairgrounds despite stormy weather earlier in the day.

