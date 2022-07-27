Man dies after forklift collapses on him at J&K Salvage

Staff report

A man died Wednesday at J&K Salvage after a forklift collapsed on him, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

The 59-year-old man was an employee of the salvage yard, the coroner's report said. His name had not been released Wednesday evening.

The man was working on a forklift at the Spring Garden Township business when the piece of equipment suddenly collapsed on him, the coroner's report said.

Co-workers were able to remove the forklift, but the man died at the scene. He was pronounced dead at 8:20 a.m., the coroner said.

OSHA has been notified of the death and is investigating, as are Spring Garden Township Police.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, the coroner's office said.

