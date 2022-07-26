Tired of the heat? Try rain on for size — weather forecast calls for lots of it

There's chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast nearly every day this week, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After a long stretch of days in which the heat index reached the triple digits, York County will get some relief — highs in the 80s — but will contend with at least a 30% chance of rain every day through next Monday, according to the forecast.

For the most part, accumulation is expected to remain less than an inch during each day's shower, although forecasters warn that higher amounts of possible during thunderstorms, which will be a fairly routine occurance this week.

Here’s the weather outlook from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

